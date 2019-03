Humberto Calderon Berti, the top envoy to Colombia of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, on March 7, 2019, rejected the possibility of a Colombian military intervention in the neighboring country. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

The top envoy to Colombia of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president on Thursday rejected the possibility of a Colombian military intervention in the neighboring country.

"The last thing you want to see is a Colombian military incursion ... in Venezuela. That would mark us for the rest of our days. So you have to manage these things with a lot of prudence," Humberto Calderon Berti said at the "What Will Happen in Venezuela?" forum, organized by Colombian weekly magazine Semana.