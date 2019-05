Partisans of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, face off at the oil-rich Andean nation's embassy in Washington on Tuesday, April 30. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

A supporter of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido takes cover from the tear gas canisters fired by security forces loyal to Nicolas Maduro's government outside the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido confront water cannons manned by forces loyal to elected President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on April 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido take cover from the tear gas canisters fired by security forces loyal to Nicolas Maduro's government outside the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido demonstrate in Caracas on April 30, 2019, demanding that elected President Nicolas Maduro step down. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Guaido gamble comes up short as army sticks with Maduro

A gamble on Tuesday by Venezuela’s opposition leader and self-declared president, Juan Guaido, to incite the country’s army to turn its back on embattled president Nicolas Maduro appears to have failed.

Venezuelans awoke early Tuesday morning to a video message from Guaido, in which he stood alongside several uniformed soldiers, calling on the country and the military to join the fight and demand Maduro step down from power.