Venezuela's National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, acknowledged as his country's acting president by more than 50 nations, said this Saturday that he is ready to invoke the article of the Constitution that allows him to call international missions to the country for the cooperation they can provide.
"When we spoke about Article 187 and we said, of course we're going to invoke it, now, as part of that cooperation because it indicates what our allies can and cannot do, not what we can do," Guaido told a group of supporters in Miranda state, next to Caracas.