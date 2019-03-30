Venezuela's National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, acknowledged as his country's acting president by more than 50 nations, said in the speech he is seen giving on March 30, 2019, that he is ready to invoke the article of the Constitution that allows him to call international missions to the country for the cooperation they can provide. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

A massive turnout of supporters of Venezuela's National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, acknowledged as his country's acting president by more than 50 nations, gathers this Saturday, March 30, 2019, to hear him speak about seeking international intervention in his troubled country. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Venezuela's National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, acknowledged as his country's acting president by more than 50 nations, said in the speech he is seen giving on March 30, 2019, that he is ready to invoke the article of the Constitution that allows him to call international missions to the country for the cooperation they can provide. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Venezuela's National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, acknowledged as his country's acting president by more than 50 nations, said this Saturday that he is ready to invoke the article of the Constitution that allows him to call international missions to the country for the cooperation they can provide.

"When we spoke about Article 187 and we said, of course we're going to invoke it, now, as part of that cooperation because it indicates what our allies can and cannot do, not what we can do," Guaido told a group of supporters in Miranda state, next to Caracas.