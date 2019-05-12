Venezuela's National Assembly President Juan Guaido joins a demonstration against the Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas on May 11, 2019, the day he asked his diplomatic representative in the United States to meet with the US Southern Command to coordinate its possible aid in dealing with the crisis in his country. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, spoke again Saturday about a possible collaboration with the United States military after so few people in the whole country answered his call to protests in the streets that were meant to be massive.

Guaido told the dozens of his followers gathered in an east Caracas plaza that he had asked his diplomatic representative in the US, Carlos Vecchio, to meet with the Southern Command of that country to coordinate a possible cooperation against the national crisis.