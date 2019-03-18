The head of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaido (R), poses for a photo with supporters after a meeting with the opposition Frente Amplio Venezuela Libre group, in Caracas, Venezuela, 18 March 2019. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, who is recognized as the country's legitimate interim president by more than 50 countries, said Monday that the weekend announcement of a restructuring of the Nicolas Maduro government shows "great weakness" and insisted that "the chain of command is broken."

"There's no cabinet, there's a usurpation of duties ... What I see is a very weak regime, a regime that has no answers, a regime that doesn't govern but rather sings of victory for having one more day during which it usurped duties," Guaido told reporters.