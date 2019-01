The head of Brazil's opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, speaks to a large crowd on Jan. 13, 2019, in Caraballeda, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

The head of Brazil's opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido (c, facing camera), speaks to a large crowd on Jan. 13, 2019, in Caraballeda, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly (AN), Juan Guaido, said Sunday that his recent half-hour-long detention shows the "desperation" of the government of Nicolas Maduro.

"They are desperate at Miraflores (the presidential residence). They don't know who is giving orders," the Popular Will (VP) lawmaker told hundreds of people at a public assembly in his home state of Vargas, near Caracas.