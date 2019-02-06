The self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, on Wednesday ordered the country's armed forces to allow the entry of international humanitarian aid, which is beginning to be collected at storage centers.

"Once again, a direct order to the armed forces at this time: Allow the necessary humanitarian aid to enter to take care of your families, your sister, your mother, your wife, who surely need supplies and some of whom, unfortunately, surely also have certain health conditions," said Guaido at a meeting with agricultural producers.