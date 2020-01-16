Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called the actions under way on Wednesday outside the National Assembly (AN) building a "takeover" of the parliamentary seat undertaken by "paramilitaries," a situation he said "unveils ... (the) dictatorship" of President Nicolas Maduro.
"(In the government) they're using in a paramilitary way civilian groups armed by the dictatorship to violently attack the Federal Legislative Palace," Guaido told reporters before beginning a parliamentary session in an auditorium located in the El Hatillo district in eastern Caracas.