Chavista lawmakers within the National Assembly (NA) on Sunday elected opposition figure Luis Parra president of the legislative body in a hasty and contentious session at which Juan Guaido and other opposition members were not present, having been barred from entering Parliament by police for several hours.
The oldest lawmaker present in the chamber, Hector Aguero, a supporter of President Nicolas Maduro, served as temporary president of the body at the session, which Guaido's backers called a "parliamentary coup" given that the lawmakers who elected him did so "without (a sufficient number of) votes or a quorum." EFE-EPA