Opposition lawmaker Luis Parra speaks during a session of the Venezuelan National Assembly in Caracas on Jan. 5, 2020, at which he was elected president of the body by legislators supporting President Nicolas Maduro, but from which virtually all lawmakers opposition the Maduro regime were barred by police. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (c), along with his wife Fabiana Rosales (2nd from left) and a group of opposition lawmakers, leaves the area around the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, after being prevented from entering the building by police on Jan. 5, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido climbs a fence in an attempt to enter the headquarters of the National Assembly, guarded by police to prevent his entry and that of opposition deputies in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

Chavista lawmakers within the National Assembly (NA) on Sunday elected opposition figure Luis Parra president of the legislative body in a hasty and contentious session at which Juan Guaido and other opposition members were not present, having been barred from entering Parliament by police for several hours.

The oldest lawmaker present in the chamber, Hector Aguero, a supporter of President Nicolas Maduro, served as temporary president of the body at the session, which Guaido's backers called a "parliamentary coup" given that the lawmakers who elected him did so "without (a sufficient number of) votes or a quorum." EFE-EPA