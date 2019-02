Venezuelan self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido (l.), seen here on Feb. 25, 2019, with US Vice President Mike Pence (r.), plans to start his return to Caracas this Tuesday. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Venezuelan self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido (c.), seen here on Feb. 26, 2019, in a storehouse full of humanitarian aid with his wife Fabiana Rosales (c.l.), US ambassador to Colombia, Kevin Whitaker (l.), and US Vice President Mike Pence (c.r.), plans to start his return to Caracas this Tuesday EFE-EPA/US Embassy in Colombia

Venezuelan self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido plans to start his return to Caracas in the coming hours, some of his colleagues told EFE this Tuesday.

The sources said that at present they are studying the various ways to travel back to Venezuela.