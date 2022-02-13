Nicolas Maduro Guerra (C), son of President Nicolas Maduro, participates among hundreds of Venezuelans supporters of the ruling party, in a march through the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, 12 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Opposition leader Juan Guaido (C) and his supporters participate in an act to commemorate the Youth Day in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 February 2022. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA R.

Chavism showed its strength in the streets of Caracas on Saturday with a demonstration that crossed the opposition stronghold of Plaza Altamira, unthinkable until recently, on a day in which former deputy Juan Guaidó summoned his supporters for the first time in almost two years.

Guaidó's call is the first since March 2020, days before the first cases of Covid-19 in Venezuela, despite the fact that, since then, both the 2020 parliamentary elections and the 2021 local and regional polls have been held.