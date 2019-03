The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido (C), speaks during a rally with sympathizers, in Caracas on March 4, 2019, after a tour of several South American counties. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido returned to Caracas on Monday after a tour of several Latin American countries whose governments have recognized him as the oil-rich nation's acting president.

"We are here," he told journalists. "We remain in the streets, we remain mobilized."