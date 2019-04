The envoy appointed by Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido to the Organization of American States, Gustavo Tarre, attends a session of the OAS Permanent Council on April 17, 2019, in Washington DC. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

Gustavo Tarre, the envoy appointed by opposition leader Juan Guaido, on Wednesday for the first time occupied Venezuela's seat at the Organization of American States, a position that will allow him to actively participate in the organization with his vote.

Tarre took Venezuela's seat during a session of the OAS Permanent Council to welcome Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno.