Venezuelans celebrate on Saturday, Feb. 23, the first truckload of humanitarian aid from Brazil to enter Venezuelan territory, despite the Nicolas Maduro government's order to close the border. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

The speaker of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, who a month ago proclaimed himself interim president of the country, said this Saturday that the first truckload of humanitarian aid from Brazil has entered Venezuelan territory, despite the Nicolas Maduro government's order to close the border.

"We officially announce that the first load of humanitarian aid HAS NOW ENTERED across our border from Brazil," tweeted Guaido, who went Saturday to the aid storehouse at Tienditas Bridge, which connects the Colombian city of Cucuta with the Venezuelan town of Ureña.