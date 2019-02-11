The head of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaido (C), who last month proclaimed himself president, attends Mass accompanied by his wife, Fabiana Rosales (L), and his daughter Miranda (R), in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ Leonardo Munoz

Several dozen Venezuelan physicians participate in a demonstration on Feb. 10, 2019, at the Tienditas border bridge to Colombia in favor of allowing humanitarian aid to enter the country. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photograph provided by the Miraflores presidential palace press office showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (l) greeting soldiers on Feb. 10, 2019, in Valles del Tuy, Venezuela, at the launching of a series of military exercises. EFE-EPA/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Several dozen Venezuelan physicians participate in a demonstration on Feb. 10, 2019, at the Tienditas border bridge to Colombia in favor of allowing humanitarian aid to enter the country. EFE-EPA/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The humanitarian aid that is being stockpiled in the Colombian border city of Cucuta will begin entering Venezuela in the "coming days," the head of the opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, said on Sunday.

"The aid is ... at the collection centers and we expect that in the coming days we'll have the first entry" into Venezuela, said the interim president, who is recognized as the country's legitimate leader by dozens of nations around the world, to reporters after attending Sunday Mass in Caracas.