The speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido, is seen during a session on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, where he announced that the conditions exist to pull Venezuela out of its ongoing national crisis, after his meeting with European Union (EU) mediator Enrique Iglesias. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido, recognized by some 50 countries as the nation's interim president, said this Tuesday that the conditions exist to pull Venezuela out of its ongoing national crisis, after his meeting with European Union (EU) mediator Enrique Iglesias.

"We now have the conditions to leave the crisis behind...of course there has been progress, we have created the opportunities," the opposition leader told reporters after his private meeting with Iglesias, sent by the EU to achieve some peace and harmony in the Caribbean country.