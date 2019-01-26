The speaker of the Venezuelan National Assembly and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido (c.), at this rally on Jan. 26, 2019, tells supporters he is ready to meet with officials of the Nicolas Maduro government in order to end what he considers the usurping of the presidency by the Chavista leader. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The speaker of the Venezuelan National Assembly and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido (c.), at this rally on Jan. 26, 2019, tells supporters he is ready to meet with officials of the Nicolas Maduro government in order to end what he considers the usurping of the presidency by the Chavista leader. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The speaker of the Venezuelan National Assembly and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido (c.), at this rally on Jan. 26, 2019, tells supporters he is ready to meet with officials of the Nicolas Maduro government in order to end what he considers the usurping of the presidency by the Chavista leader. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The speaker of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, said Saturday that he is ready to meet with officials of the Nicolas Maduro government in order to end what he considers the usurping of the presidency by the Chavista leader, though without confirming any such meeting had occurred.

"We're ready to meet with all the officials, to come together to end the usurpation, establish a transition government and hold free elections," Guaido told hundreds of people at an open town council meeting in Caracas.