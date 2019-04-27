The speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido, recognized as the country's interim president by more than 50 countries, says at a plaza in Caracas this Saturday, April 27, 2019, that the Nicolas Maduro government is using the national intelligence service to persecute his inner circle. EFE-EPA/Rafael Hernandez

The speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido, recognized as the country's interim president by more than 50 countries, said this Saturday that the Nicolas Maduro government is persecuting his inner circle, after the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) summoned eleven of his closest collaborators.

"The dictatorship is defeated, persecution is all it has left," a hoarse Guaido told hundreds of his followers at a rally in Caracas as he spoke of the recent detention - reported Friday - of opposition lawmaker Gilber Caro, who had already spent time behind bars during the 17 months between January 2017 and June 2018.