Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido this Friday, April 19, 2019, calls on people at an "open town-hall" in Caracas to join in a grand march next May 1, Labor Day, to demand the armed forces' aid in ending the usurpation, as he calls the Nicolas Maduro government. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido this Friday, April 19, 2019, calls on people at an "open town-hall" in Caracas to join in a grand march next May 1, Labor Day, to demand the armed forces' aid in ending the usurpation, as he calls the Nicolas Maduro government. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido this Friday, April 19, 2019, calls on people at an "open town-hall" in Caracas to join in a grand march next May 1, Labor Day, to demand the armed forces' aid in ending the usurpation, as he calls the Nicolas Maduro government. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido this Friday called on people from all over the country to join in a grand march next May 1, Labor Day, to demand the armed forces' aid in ending the usurpation, as he calls the Nicolas Maduro government.

"We call upon all Venezuelan people to take part in the biggest march in the history of Venezuela next May 1 to demand the definitive end of usurpation in Venezuela, to demand once and for all the termination of this tragedy," he said during an "open town-hall meeting" at a plaza in Caracas.