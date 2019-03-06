Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Parliament and self-proclaimed interim president, met on Tuesday with union representatives and announced that he will launch a staggered strike within the public administration to continue exerting pressure to leave office on President Nicolas Maduro, whose government the opposition considers illegitimate.
"We're definitively moving toward a staggered strike in the public administration, a proposal made by the unions," Guaido said at a press conference.