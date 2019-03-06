Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido (c) holds a press conference after meeting with public sector union representatives in Caracas on March 5, 2019, to garner their support for pressuring elected President Nicolas Maduro (not shown) to leave office. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Parliament and self-proclaimed interim president, met on Tuesday with union representatives and announced that he will launch a staggered strike within the public administration to continue exerting pressure to leave office on President Nicolas Maduro, whose government the opposition considers illegitimate.

"We're definitively moving toward a staggered strike in the public administration, a proposal made by the unions," Guaido said at a press conference.