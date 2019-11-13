Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido occupied that nation's embassy in Brazil here Wednesday after saying that several diplomatic personnel had withdrawn their support for leftist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Guaido's envoy to Brazil, Maria Teresa Belandria, said in a statement that some embassy personnel communicated early Wednesday that they "recognize President Juan Guaido" and were prepared to "voluntarily (hand over) the diplomatic headquarters to the legitimately accredited representation in Brazil."