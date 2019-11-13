Brazilian police guard the entrance to Venezuela's embassy in Brazilia, Brazil, as supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro protest outside. Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed head of state Juan Guaido occupied that embassy on Nov. 13, 2019, saying they had been invited to do so by some embassy personnel who had said they now recognize Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Supporters of Juan Guaido, head of Venezuelan's opposition-led National Assembly and self-proclaimed president of that oil-rich nation, occupied the Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 13, 2019, after saying that several embassy officials withdrew their support for Venezuelan leftist head of state Nicolas Maduro. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido occupied that nation's embassy in Brazil here Wednesday after saying that several diplomatic personnel had withdrawn their support for leftist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido's envoy to Brazil, Maria Teresa Belandria, said in a statement that some embassy personnel communicated early Wednesday that they "recognize President Juan Guaido" and were prepared to "voluntarily (hand over) the diplomatic headquarters to the legitimately accredited representation in Brazil."