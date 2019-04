the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, addresses the media during a public event in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Citizens react to the explosion of a tear gas bomb during a public event presided over by the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Citizens attend a public event presided over by the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

A massive crowd attends a public event presided over by the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, in Caracas on April 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, who has been recognized as the country's legitimate president by more than 50 nations, said Monday that the Supreme Court's request to lift his parliamentary immunity lacks validity.

"There's no lifting of immunity of any kind because ... (such a request) is invalid," the opposition leader told reporters at the close of a public event in downtown Caracas a few hours after the high court's decision became known.