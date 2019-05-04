Scarcely 100 people march in Caracas this Saturday, May 4, 2019, to the military barracks in order to ask the troops to rise up against the Nicolas Maduro government, as the public had been called to do by National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Scarcely 100 people march in Caracas this Saturday, May 4, 2019, to the military barracks in order to ask the troops to rise up against the Nicolas Maduro government, as the public had been called to do by National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Armed forces burn a document delivered by opposition demonstrators this Saturday, May 4, 2019, on their march to the military barracks in order to ask the troops to rise up against the Nicolas Maduro government, as the public had been called to do by National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Scarcely 100 people showed up in Caracas this Saturday to approach the barracks and ask the military to rise up against the Nicolas Maduro government, as the public had been called to do by National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as interim president of Venezuela.

The largest group headed for the military unit at the La Casona presidential residence, which for years has not been occupied by any president, and where they were stopped by a police unit equipped with anti-riot gear.