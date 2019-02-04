The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido (r), who proclaimed himself interim president of the country two weeks ago, thanks the Spanish government for recognizing him as president in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ Cristian Hernandez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses a press conference at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, 04 February 2019, to announce his official recognition of Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly, as that country's interim president. EFE-EPA/ Sebastian Mariscal

The head of Venezuela's Parliament, Juan Guaido, who on Jan. 23 proclaimed himself interim president, on Monday sent his "profound thanks" to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and to the "Spanish people" for recognizing him.

"My profound thanks to the Spanish people, my profound thanks to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for the clarity he has shown ... I think that the recognition for my interim presidency and the mandate I have is crystal clear," said Guaido from Parliament, which has an overwhelming opposition majority.