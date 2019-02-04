The head of Venezuela's Parliament, Juan Guaido, who on Jan. 23 proclaimed himself interim president, on Monday sent his "profound thanks" to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and to the "Spanish people" for recognizing him.
"My profound thanks to the Spanish people, my profound thanks to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for the clarity he has shown ... I think that the recognition for my interim presidency and the mandate I have is crystal clear," said Guaido from Parliament, which has an overwhelming opposition majority.