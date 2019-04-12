Venezuela's interim president, Juan Guaido (c), poses for a selfie with supporters during the presentation of a security plan at Andres Bello Catholic University in Caracas on April 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Venezuela's interim president, Juan Guaido, who has been acknowledged as the country's leader by more than 50 countries, said Thursday that the "delay" in recognizing the emergency in his country on the part of the United Nations and the International Red Cross (ICRC) should cause other multilateral organizations to reflect on their own stances.

"It should lead to reflection by the multilateral entities, it should lead to reflection by entities concerned about the matter. You don't create from one day to the next seven million citizens at risk of dying without bearing in mind the underlying health emergency that we have as a result of the lack of basic services," Guaido told reporters.