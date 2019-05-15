Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly will hold sessions on the street if necessary, speaker Juan Guaido said Tuesday after lawmakers were unable to meet amid a heavy police deployment in response to an alleged bomb threat.

"We will hold sessions, we will insist on reaching the Federal Palace (the seat of the assembly) and if we have to hold sessions ... on the street, we'll do it, but the Federal Palace belongs to the parliament, to the people of Venezuela, and we will not renounce it," he told a press conference.