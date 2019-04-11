Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, participates in a huge demonstration in Caracas on April 10, 2019, saying that the opposition will "never again" participate in any "false dialogues" with the Nicolas Maduro government. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, participates in a huge demonstration in Caracas on April 10, 2019, saying that the opposition will "never again" participate in any "false dialogues" with the Nicolas Maduro government. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, participates in a huge demonstration in Caracas on April 10, 2019, saying that the opposition will "never again" participate in any "false dialogues" with the Nicolas Maduro government. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, who has been recognized as the country's leader by more than 50 nations, said Wednesday that "never again" will the opposition engage in "false dialogues" with the government of Nicolas Maduro, who he contends has "usurped" the presidency.

"We Venezuelans are not offering ourselves for any false dialogue," said Guaido during a protest in eastern Caracas regarding the efforts that Western Hemisphere and European countries have made to find a solution to the Venezuelan crisis via dialogue.