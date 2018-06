A general view of rising smoke after the descent of lahars on a slope of the Fuego volcano in La Reunion, Guatemala, Jun. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SANTIAGO BILLY

Rescuers continue search and rescue works for the victims of the eruption of the volcano of Fuego at the El Rodeo hamlet, Guatemala, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO PARDO

A survivor rests during the search in the disaster area, after the Jun. 3, eruption and the constant flow of lahars, in San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, Guatemala, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SANTIAGO BILLY

The Guatemalan Congress on Wednesday approved a loan of $250 million from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which will be distributed in part to those affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano.

With 84 votes in favor, Congress on Wednesday gave the green light to the decree, which authorizes negotiation on the loan agreement.