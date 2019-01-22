A photograph dated Jun. 16, 2013 (reissued on Jun. 22, 2017) shows members of the National Liberation Army (ELN), the second most important guerrilla in Colombia after the Farc, in Cali, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN ESCOBAR MORA

Dozens participate in a rally in memory of the police agents killed in yesterday's bomb car attack at the General Francisco de Paula Santander Cadet School, in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The government of Guatemala asked Cuba on Monday to cooperate with investigations into the attack on a police school in Colombia and urged the Caribbean country to hand over those connected.

"The Government of the Republic of Guatemala (...) joins the call to the Government of Cuba to cooperate, in an act of solidarity and adherence to international law, with the investigations led by the Colombian Government and to hand over to the authorities the intellectual authors of that terrorist action,” according to the statement.