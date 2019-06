Election board officials count the votes after the closing of the electoral polling stations, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

A public prosecutor of the electoral table shows a ballot marked with the binomial of the PAN-Podemos party, where Roberto Arzu is a candidate for president, during the counting of the votes after the closing of the electoral posts, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Violence marred Guatemala's general elections on Sunday, in which more than eight million people were eligible to vote for a new president.

The polling stations in the country closed at 6pm after 11 hours of voting, and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal began counting the votes. It is likely to be a long process owing to the long list of parties contesting in the elections.