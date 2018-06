The President-elect of Colombia, Ivan Duque (C), greets his supporters at his campaign headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The President-elect of Colombia, Ivan Duque (C), and his running mate Marta Lucia Ramirez (R), greet supporters in Bogota, Colombia, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Guatemala on Sunday congratulated Ivan Duque for his victory in the Colombian presidential election and reiterated its desire to continue with the common agenda between both countries.

The Guatemalan foreign ministry expressed in a statement its "most sincere congratulations to Duque for his triumph on Sunday in the second round of elections, that took place in a democratic manner" and wished his administration success.