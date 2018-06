Rescuers and volunteers continue the search and rescue efforts of the victims of the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in the town of El Rodeo, Guatemala, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

Groups of the Guatemalan army, rescuers and volunteers continue with the work of recovery of remains, in the town of El Rodeo, Guatemala, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

A general view of the Fuego volcano from the municipality of Alotenango, Department of Sacatepequez, Guatemala, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SANTIAGO BILLY

People attend the burial of Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, 17, who died in San Miguel Los Lotes during the volcanic eruption, in the municipality of Alotenango, Department of Sacatepequez, Guatemala, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SANTIAGO BILLY

Relatives cry during the funeral of Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, 17, who died in San Miguel Los Lotes during the volcanic eruption, in the municipality of Alotenango, Department of Sacatepequez, Guatemala, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SANTIAGO BILLY

Guatemala continues to bury its dead while the volcano does not rest

Guatemalans on Tuesday bid farewell to their relatives and friends who lost their lives during Fuego Volcano's eruption on Jun. 3, one of the most violent in recent years.

Although no search and rescue work was carried out in the area on Tuesday, heavy equipment did enter the affected area to clean the mud, stones and ashes that the Fuego Volcano, located only 50 km west of Guatemala City, unleashed during the last hours.