A man cleans volcanic ash off his mototaxi in Antigua, Guatemala, on June 3, 2018 after the eruption of the Volcan del Fuego southwest of the capital. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

A worker clears away volcanic ash in Antigua, Guatemala, on June 3, 2018 after the eruption of the Volcan del Fuego southwest of the capital. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemala experienced its biggest volcano eruption in recent years on Sunday, with the fire mountain in question sending dark columns of ash up to 10,000 meters (more than six miles) high, and some of which then drifted down onto this capital.

The Insivumeh natural disasters institute said in a statement that the eruption of the Volcan del Fuego southwest of the capital has caused strong pyroclastic flows toward the Seca, Cenizas, Onda, Las Lajas, Mineral and Taniluya creeks and ravines.