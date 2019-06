A woman votes in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, during the general elections on June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A man walks by an election precinct in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, during the general elections on June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Tereso Guerra, 85, is the first voter to cast a ballot in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, during the general elections on June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Voters are heading to the polls on Sunday for the general elections in Guatemala, where more than 8 million people are eligible to cast ballots.

In addition to choosing a president and vice president, voters will also elect 160 members of Congress, 20 Central American Parliament members and 340 municipal officials.