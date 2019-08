Pollworkers at a polling place in Chinautla, Guatemala, on 11 August 2019, for the second round of the presidential election. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

People vote at the polling place in Chinautla, Guatemala, on 11 August 2019, in the second round of the country's presidential election. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

The polling places in Guatemala opened on Sunday for the second round of the presidential vote, with more than eight million people eligible to cast ballots to elect the country's future leader.

The polls opened at 7 am and will continue admitting voters until 6 pm, after which the ballots will be counted.