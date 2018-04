Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales arrives in the nation's capital to vote on April 15, 2018, in the nationwide referendum to decide whether to bring Guatemala's border dispute with Belize before the International Court of Justice. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

A volunteer helps a woman vote in Guatemala City in the nationwide referendum on April 15, 2018, to decide whether or not Guatemala should bring its border dispute with Belize before the International Court of Justice. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemalans arrive at a capital polling place to vote on April 15, 2018, in the nationwide referendum to decide whether to bring the country's border dispute with Belize before the International Court of Justice. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Polling places opened in Guatemala on Sunday so that more than 7.5 eligible voters can cast their ballots in a referendum to decide how to resolve the territorial dispute with neighboring Belize.

A total of 2,782 polling places opened at 7 am without any reported incidents and are scheduled to close at 6 pm.