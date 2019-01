Demonstrators hold up signs at Aurora Airport in Guatemala City, on 06 January 2019, to support a Constitutional Court order protecting Yilen Osorio, an official with the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), who had been denied entry into Guatemala. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Officials from the Public Ministry arrive at Aurora Airport in Guatemala City, on 06 January 2019, to force police to follow a Constitutional Court order protecting Yilen Osorio, an official with the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), who had been denied entry into Guatemala. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

Travelers wait at Aurora Airport in Guatemala City, on 06 January 2019, which was closed following a Constitutional Court order protecting Yilen Osorio, an official with the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), who had been denied entry into Guatemala and was being detained at the airport. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

Two officials with the Guatemalan Immigration Institute (IGM) were arrested Sunday for preventing entry into the country by the investigator of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), Colombia's Yilen Osorio.

The Public Ministry identified the pair of officials as the IGM delegates at the La Aurora International Airport: Irma Cruz Suntecun Tesucun and Miguel Antonio Cantoral Davila.