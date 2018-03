Relatives and friends of the 41 girls who were killed in a fire in a Guatemalan state-run shelter, during a memorial marking the tragic event's first anniversary, San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

The first rays of the sun start to light up the walls of the state-run shelter where, one year ago today, 41 girls were killed in an fire that profoundly shook all of Guatemala.

The silence and the cold in this cement building in the Guatemala City suburb of San Jose Pinula soon give way to the warmth of prayers, commemorative acts, reflections, music and crying, bringing together the families of the 41 girls, the firefighters who responded on that March 8, musicians and journalists.