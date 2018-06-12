A rescue team member works at the disaster area in Escuintla, Guatemala, 11 June 2018. Rescuers have little hope of finding survivors after the massive eruption on 03 June which has left at least 110 dead and thousands of homes destroyed. EPA-EFE/SANTIAGO BILLY

Guatemala's civil defense officials on Monday urgently evacuated the community of El Rodeo due to lahars, which took the same route as the pyroclastic flows that caused the death of at least 114 people, and about 197 missing, on Jun. 3.

The "total evacuation" was carried out by two trucks from the Ministry of National Defense after lahars (heated volcanic mudflows) went down through the Las Lajas Canyon and further, reaching the RN-14 highway, according to the spokesperson for the Guatemalan Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), David De Leon.