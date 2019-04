Taiwan and Guatemala national flags are hoisted during the welcome ceremony for Guatemala President Jimmy Morales in Taipei, Taiwan, Apr.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Guatemala’s president on Tuesday reiterated his support for Taiwan during the welcome ceremony held at the Liberty Square in Taipei where he was received with military honors by his Taiwanese counterpart.

“Guatemala is a friend and ally of Taiwan. This visit seeks to strengthen the exchange and cooperation processes of the last decades which have greatly consolidated the relations," said Jimmy Morales during the ceremony that marked the beginning of his four day official visit.