Honduran migrants cross the Suchiate river into Mexico on small barges, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Honduran migrants jump a fence at the border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Edwin Bercian

Hundreds of Honduran migrants remain stranded on a bridge between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Edwin Bercian

Hundreds of Honduran migrants remain stranded on a bridge between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A photo taken from a drone shows hundreds of Honduran migrants remain stranded on a bridge between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriela Rios

Guatemala's National Civil Police (PNC) on Saturday repatriated 62 Honduran nationals who were in Tecun Uman, on the border with Mexico.

The PNC told Guatemalan media outlets that the Honduran migrants had requested to be returned to their country of origin.