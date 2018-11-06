A cargo truck waits on Nov. 6, 2018, on highway RN-14, which was closed by Guatemalan authorities due to the eruption by the nearby Fuego volcano, located near the town of Alotenango. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemala's Fuego (Fire) volcano located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the capital, on Tuesday began erupting for the fourth time this year, after in June it entered an eruptive phase during which at least 190 people died.

In a special bulletin, the Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology Institute said that weak and moderate explosions were occurring in the cone, producing a column of ash 4,800 meters (15,750 feet) high. In addition, over the crater there have been two incandescent pulses rising up 300 meters.