A 1 September 2021 photo of the first baby tapir born at the La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EFE/Esteban Biba

Guatemala's main zoo presents the first tapir born in its park

Guatemala's largest zoo on Wednesday presented a baby tapir that was born on Aug. 11 and is the first in that facility's nearly 100-year history.