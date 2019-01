Demonstrators opposing the government of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales show their support for the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Guatemala's constitutional court on Wednesday suspended the president's decision to unilaterally terminate the government's pact with the United Nations that established the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), an independent body tasked with prosecuting serious corruption crimes.

The magistrates at the country's highest tribunal reached their majority ruling after an eight-hour conclave that went on well into the wee hours of the morning.