Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2019, of Maria Vasquez Gonzalez, 66, a survivor of Guatemala's dangerous Volcano of Fire following its eruption on June 3, 2018, which left 202 dead and 229 missing. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

San Miguel Los Lotes is witnessing a race against time. Survivors of that small village on the slopes of Guatemala's dangerous Volcano of Fire are hurriedly working to recover the remains of their loved ones following the eruption on June 3, 2018, which left 202 dead and 229 missing, and before another can occur.

The road to get there is still the same, but it's not like it was. Some stretches of the highway between the inactive Water Volcano near the colonial city of Antigua and the colossal Volcano of Fire now run alongside the original, and there are prefabricated bridges over the ditches created by the molten pyroclastic material.