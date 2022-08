Jose Ruben Zamora, journalist and president of the morning newspaper elPeriodico, who is being held on charges of money laundering, blackmail and influence peddling remains inside a cell in the Court Tower in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 30 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Edwin Bercian

The journalist and president of El Periodico Jose Ruben Zamora speaks during a press conference, in a Guatemalan court, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Guatemala's Public Prosecutor's Office seeks to charge the lawyers of renowned journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín, who was arrested last week in a raid and who on Wednesday accused President Alejandro Giammattei of staging the case against him.

The possible charges of the Public Prosecutor's Office against Zamora Marroquín’s defence team forced the journalist to request the rescheduling of the hearing of his first statement on Wednesday to decide whether he will continue with his lawyers.