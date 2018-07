Photo dated July 21, 2018, showing an 11-year-old girl named Marta, a resident of the town of Morelia, Guatemala, observing the nearby Fuego volcano, which erupted on June 3, killing at least 147 people. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

After the identification of nine additional victims, Guatemalan authorities on Wednesday raised to 147 the official death toll - that is to say, victims whose remains have been identified - from the June 3 eruption of the Fuego volcano.

The National Forensic Sciences Institute said that it had managed to identify nine more sets of human remains, including three minors - a 12-year-old boy and two teenagers, both aged 16.