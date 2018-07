Relatives and neighbors participate in the funeral of 10 victims of the Fuego Volcano, which erupted on 03 June, in Alotenango, Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Guatemala authorities have raised the death toll from the Fuego volcano eruption in June to 159, after three more victims were identified on Friday.

The National Forensic Sciences Institute said it had managed to identify three more people: a five-year-old boy, a six-year-old girl, and a 19-year-old man.