Rescuers work in the affected area after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on 11 June 2018. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

A view of the destroyed pulpit of a church in the affected area after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on 11 June 2018. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

A survivor digs in the affected area after the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, on 11 June 2018. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

Guatemalan emergency crews on Monday found four more bodies, evidently belonging to a single family who perished in the June 3 eruption of the Volcan de Fuego volcano, thanks to survivors helping with search efforts, thus raising the confirmed death toll to 114.

Conred national disaster coordinator brigades, firefighters, army troops and international experts - aided by surviving local residents - on Monday entered so-called "Ground Zero" in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes, in the southern province of Escuintla, which was buried under volcanic ash and devastated by pyroclastic flows.